GUWAHATI: Heavy rains are likely to lash the Northeast states of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till September 11.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate scattered to fairly widespread rains and thunderstorms accompanied by isolated heavy rains are likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until Monday (September 11).

On the other hand, heavy rains are likely to lash the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh till Sunday (September 10).

IMD has issued an orange alert for Assam and Meghalaya for September 8.

Meanwhile, a yellow watch has been issued for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.

It may be mentioned here that this weather forecast by the IMD comes at a time when the flood situation in Assam was slowly returning to normal.