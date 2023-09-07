Aizawl: Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Wednesday reiterated that Mizoram is committed to supporting the Kuki-Zo tribals of Manipur.

Around 50 leaders of Kuki-Zo tribes, including six MLAs from Manipur, met Zoramthanga in Aizawl to discuss the situation in the neighbouring state.

Zoramthanga expressed regret for the difficulties and inconveniences faced by many people due to the ethnic violence in Manipur. He urged the Kuki-Zo tribe leaders to take steps unitedly and carefully after proper consultation with diverse groups and the general public in pursuit of their future.

“The government and the people of Mizoram stand firm with the Zo kindred tribes of Manipur and are ready to extend support to them in times of need,” the chief minister told the meeting.

In a social media post after the meeting, Zoramthanga said he wished that no more suffering and hardship would be inflicted on the people of Manipur and that they could return to normal life. He also expressed deep anguish over the suffering of the people of Manipur in general and the Kuki-Zo people in particular.

Zoramthanga, who is seen as a father figure by all Zo ethnic tribes, said that the Zo kindred tribes should not allow their unity and brotherhood to be destroyed by any elements.

“The Zofate (Zo kindred tribes) living in different countries and states, though have distinct ethnicities and are known by different nomenclatures and have different organizations, are categorically one. We should not allow the destruction of our brotherhood due to differences or any element. Our unity as a single tribe is our only chance for survival,” Zoramthanga said in his Instagram post.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of various civil society organizations, including the Mizo People’s Convention, Kuki Students’ Organization, Hmar Inpui, Committee on Tribal Unity, and Zomi Council Student Organization. Zoramthanga was accompanied by former Lok Sabha member and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) vice president Vanlalzawma.

Meanwhile, the NGO Coordination Committee, a conglomerate of major civil society organizations and student bodies in Mizoram, held a marathon meeting with over 100 representatives of various civil society organizations of Manipur in Aizawl on Wednesday to discuss the unity of all Zo ethnic tribes.

A leader of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) said that leaders of various organizations expressed their views on the unity and integration of all Zo ethnic tribes living in different parts of the country and the world. It was agreed to hold further meetings on the issue.