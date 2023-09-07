Imphal: “Do not cross the Line of Control (LOC),” the Zomi Chiefs’ Association, General Headquarters (GHQ) stated in an open letter to the Co-ordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), which demanded the removal of barricades set up by the Army along Tiddim Road (Imphal-Churachandpur road) at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district on Wednesday (September 6).

The letter was jointly signed by Pumzadou Thangsing, president of the Zomi Chiefs’ Association (GHQ), and G Khamkhohau, general secretary of the Zomi Chiefs’ Association (GHQ).

The letter states that in response to the grave violations, the government of India has deployed central security forces and established buffer zones, which have now evolved into a Line of Control (LOC) demarcating the Meitei community from the Zo-tribal lands.

It also states that the COCOMI has issued a press statement expressing its intentions to provoke unrest in and around the LOC.

“We advise you to remain within the boundaries of Kangleipak and respect the territorial integrity of our tribal ancestral lands,” the letter states.

Further, the letter states, “We are fully prepared to protect our ancestral lands and communities as we have done in the past. Any consequences resulting from your actions will be the sole responsibility of the COCOMI.”

The ethnic violence that started on May 3, 2023, has led to the tragic loss of over 150 innocent lives and the forced displacement of more than 50,000 individuals from their homes.