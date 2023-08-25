NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah has asked the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of several valley-based organisations from Manipur, to initiate dialogues with “responsible Kuki leaders and groups” to restore peace in the strife-torn state.

It may be mentioned here that representatives of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body of several organizations from Manipur, on Friday (August 25), met union home minister Amit Shah at his official residence in New Delhi.

Following this meeting, the COCOMI also “engaged in a detailed discussion with top officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), as per the minister’s instructions”.

In a statement, the COCOMI stated that the meetings adopted a six-point resolution that states as follows:

“1. Security Measures: The Union Home Minister emphasized a firm stance against all forms of infiltration into Manipur’s territory. Measures are being implemented to register immigrants using biometrics, including retina scans. Stringent action will be taken against all forms of infiltration into Manipur’s territory.

2. Border Fencing: To address concerns about mass infiltration, the government is expediting border fencing in the Manipur sector.

3. Territorial Integrity: There will be no allowance for separate administrations in Manipur.

4. Peace Appeal: The Home Minister appealed for peace in the state and requested COCOMI to convey this message to the people.

5. On National Highways: Ensuring the movement and distribution of commodities in the state can be possibly realized with support from both sides of the communities.

And necessary deployment of convoys to secure the highways shall be ensured in a few days.

6. Dialogue Initiatives: COCOMI was encouraged to initiate dialogues with responsible Kuki leaders and groups to facilitate problem-solving and peace-building.

It may be mentioned here that a 15-member team of the COCOM led by its president Jitendra Ningombam left Imphal in Manipur on Thursday (August 24) and held a discussion with the union home minister on Friday (August 25).