Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in IIPH Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Personnel under the project entitled “Genomics-based Discovery of (potential) Pathogens for India’s North-Eastern Region (GDPFINER)”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications

Essential: MSc in Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Biotechnology, Medical Laboratory Technology or equivalent.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable:

1. PhD in the above subjects.

2. Previous experience of molecular surveillance.

3. Fluency in local language

Name of post : Project Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications :

Essential:

1. PhD in Public Health, Social Sciences, Management, Public Health Nursing, Health Administration/ Management or an equivalent degree from a recognised University.

2. Or Master’s in Public Health, Social Sciences, Management, Public Health Nursing, Health Administration/Management or an equivalent degree from a recognised University with 2+ years experience in managing or coordinating projects, ideally in the same sector (e.g., public health, research, social work).

Desirable:

1. Knowledge of local language (Khasi, Pnar, Garo).

2. Proficiency in both written and oral communication in the local language and English

Name of post : Field Research Assistant (Project Technical Support)

No. of posts : 6

Qualifications :

Qualifications

Essential:

1. GNM/BSc Nursing/Diploma/Bachelor’s/Master’s in Medical Laboratory Technology.

2. Knowledge of local language (Khasi, Pnar, Garo).

Desirable:

1. Fluency in English is an asset.

2. Clinical/Field/Laboratory experience is an asset.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the following Google Form links-

Field Research Assistant : https://forms.gle/5FwLMMrmT74FuDTU9

Project Coordinator : https://forms.gle/V4WvUMJzPCfBVfnF8

Research Fellow : https://forms.gle/7UkJeeJUutEE1x9v8

Last date for receipt of application: 31st August 2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3