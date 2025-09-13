Agartala: Chaos erupted at Bamutia, a semi-urban suburban area of Agartala city on Saturday after unidentified miscreants ransacked the workshop of a clay artisan identified as Tapan Sarkar.

As many as three large Durga idols and a Kali idol were disfigured in the dark of night.

The incident weeks before Durga Puja festivities drew widespread condemnation from the locals of the area.

Tapan Sarkar is a well-known clay artisan in Rangutia, Kalibazar. Sarkar had been preparing idols for three community pujas in the area.

On Saturday morning, his team and he discovered that their workshop had been ransacked and four nearly completed idols—three Durga and one Kali—had been extensively damaged.

The estimated loss is pegged at approximately Rs 2 lakh.

“As I walked into the workshop, I was shocked to see the idols shattered. I immediately informed the neighbours,” said Sarkar’s wife, speaking to reporters.

The news of the vandalism spread quickly, drawing large crowds to the artisan’s residence.

Several political leaders, including Bamutia Mandal president Shibendra Das, local panchayat members, former MLA Krishna Dhan Das, and sitting MLA Nayan Sarkar.

Police have launched an investigation. Officer-in-Charge of the Bamutia Police Outpost Anthony Jamatia and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sabyasachi Debnath visited the spot and assured strict action against those responsible. However, no arrests had been made as of the time of reporting.

Local sources describe Sarkar as a respected figure in the area.

The motive behind the attack still remains unclear.