IMPHAL: While reiterating their demand for a “separate administration”, the ten Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs from Manipur, on Friday (August 25), hit back at chief minister Biren Singh saying that they have had no communication with the Manipur CM since violence first erupted in the state on May 3.

This claim from the Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs from Manipur came in response to Manipur CM Biren Singh’s remarks that he was in touch with the Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs from the state.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, on Thursday (August 24), had said that he was in touch with the legislators from the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar community and would provide adequate security for them to attend the upcoming assembly session slated for August 29 in Imphal.

The 10 Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs from Manipur have been demanding a “separate administration” for the tribals residing in the hill districts of the state.

“I have told the MLAs that I will provide them with security and that we must work together to restore normalcy. I have also spoken to the civil society organisations in Imphal (Meitei groups) and said that the MLAs should not be stopped from visiting the valley (Imphal) for work,” Manipur CM Biren Singh had said.

He added: “The MLAs must join work immediately. Also, let me reiterate there can be no division of Manipur.”

Reacting to Biren Singh’s statement, the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs from Manipur, on Friday (August 25) claimed that they had no communication with the chief minister since the day ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3.

In a joint statement, the ten Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs said: “Needless to mention that the killings and complete mayhem since May 3 stark reminder may be made of MLA and advisor to the chief minister, Vungzagin Valte, who was waylaid lynched by Meitei extremists on May 4 in Imphal while returning from a meeting at the official residence of the chief minister. So far no enquiry or arrest has been made or progress of investigation is reported till today.”

“In fact, we do not want to repeat and face the same fate that our colleague had undergone. Of late, Imphal Valley had become a valley of death for the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar people. The streets and roads of Imphal and its surrounding valley are dangerous for the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar people, even the identity of paramilitary personnel on duty are not spared, they were checked and verified by Meitei Pabis,” they said.

“Our official quarters and private residences are either looted, attacked or burnt by the mobs. At this politically critical juncture, we do not have any intention to communicate with the Chief Minister. His claim of communicating with Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs may be a ploy to sow seeds of mistrust and disunity between Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs and and their people,” they also said.

“It is true that on August 16, we submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding separate chief secretary and police chief for the affected hill districts as temporary measures, to address pending political dialogue of SoO groups/ KNO-UPF with the Central government,” they further said.

“Therefore once again, we strongly reiterate our legitimate demand for the creation of a separate administration within the purview of the Constitution of India to restore permanent peace and settlement,” they added.

The statement was signed by MLA from Saitu constituency, Haokholet Kipgen; MLA from Tipaimukh, Ngursanglur Sanate, MLA from Singngat, Chinlunthang; MLA from Saikul, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing; MLA from Tengnoupal, Letpao Haokip; MLA from Saikot, Paolenlal Haokip; MLA from Churachandpur, LM Khaute; MLA from Henglep, Letzamang Haokip; MLA from Kangpokpi, Nemcha Kipgen and MLA from Thanlon, Vungzagin Valte.