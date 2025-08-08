Guwahati: A rare grey-headed fish eagle was sighted at Kaziranga National Park (KNP), according to a post from Assam’s Forest Minister. However, conservationists are raising alarms about an escalating water crisis in the park that threatens the eagle’s habitat and other wildlife.

Assam’s Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary shared the news on Friday, posting on X about the sighting and the importance of the species.

“A striking image captures a Grey-headed Fish Eagle at Kaziranga National Park, a master fisher of the wetlands, known for its keen eyesight and swift dives,” Sarma wrote. He added that protecting the bird’s habitat ensures not only its survival but also the health of the rich wetland ecosystems it calls home.

The grey-headed fish eagle (Icthyophagaichthyaetus) is a large raptor found across South and Southeast Asia. Known for its pale grey head and powerful talons, it’s a skilled hunter that perches by water and snatches fish near the surface. While its global population is estimated to be between 10,000 and 100,000 mature birds, the species is considered uncommon and is threatened by habitat loss, overfishing, and pollution.

A senior official from the Assam Forest Department emphasized the eagle’s importance. “In conserving the fish eagle, we safeguard the pulse of the wetlands,” the official said, noting that the bird’s presence signals the ecological health of Kaziranga’s aquatic networks.

Kaziranga’s Wetlands Are Drying Up

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is famous for its grasslands and wetlands that support a diverse range of wildlife, including the one-horned rhinoceros and over 1,12,000 migratory waterbirds. However, conservationists are warning that these crucial wetlands are now in jeopardy.

Recent extended dry spells have caused many of the park’s beels (wetlands), ponds, and streams to dry up. This poses a significant threat to the wildlife that relies on these water sources for survival, including the fish eagle and the fish it preys on.

The ongoing water crisis highlights the urgent need to preserve not just the park’s charismatic animals, but also the vital infrastructure of its wetlands. These ecosystems are more than just a scenic backdrop—they are lifelines for the entire web of biodiversity that defines this jewel of Assam.