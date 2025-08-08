Prepared by: Anshuman Dutta, Alaka Baishya

This report presents a detailed examination of Assam’s economic growth trajectory from India’s independence in 1947 to 2025. It compares Assam’s progress with top-performing Indian states and similarly sized global economies. While Assam has shown significant improvement in recent years, the state has historically lagged behind national benchmarks. Nonetheless, it holds considerable potential for sustained economic growth.

1. Introduction

Assam, a strategically located northeastern state of India, has had a complex economic journey since independence. Rich in natural resources such as oil and tea, the state has struggled to convert these advantages into consistent, broad-based growth. This analysis explores Assam’s historical and contemporary economic performance, sectoral strengths, comparative positioning, and future outlook.

2. Historical Economic Performance (1947–2025)

2.1 Early Post-Independence Period (1947–1980)

Assam’s economy during the early post-independence decades was modestly paced, driven primarily by agriculture, tea cultivation, and emerging petroleum production.

2.2 The Challenging Decades (1980–2000)

Between 1981 and 2000, Assam’s economy underperformed significantly:

Assam’s growth rate: 3.3% per annum

3.3% per annum India’s average growth: 6% per annum

6% per annum Gap: 2.7 percentage points

Key causes of underperformance:

Political instability and insurgency

Infrastructure bottlenecks

Limited industrial diversification

Geographical isolation

(Source: Wikipedia, 2025)

2.3 Recent Performance (2000–2025)

Assam’s economic indicators have improved in the 21st century:

2018–2022: Average annual GSDP growth of 8.6%, despite the COVID-19 pandemic (IBEF, 2025)

Average annual GSDP growth of 8.6%, despite the COVID-19 pandemic (IBEF, 2025) 2016–2026: Projected CAGR of 12.51% in GSDP (IBEF, 2025)

Projected CAGR of 12.51% in GSDP (IBEF, 2025) 2023: GSDP grew by 19.10%, rebounding sharply post-2020 (Knoema, 2024)

3. Current Economic Position

3.1 GDP and Per Capita Income

2023–24 GDP: Rs 5.7 trillion (Knoema, 2024)

Rs 5.7 trillion (Knoema, 2024) 2024–25 Estimate: Rs 6.43 trillion (Assam Finance Department)

Rs 6.43 trillion (Assam Finance Department) Per Capita Income: Rs 6,157 (constant 1993–94 prices) Rs 10,198 (current prices)

? Approximately 40% below the national average (MoSPI, 2025)

FY26 GSDP projection: Rs 7.41 trillion (US$86.93 billion) (IBEF, 2025)

3.2 Investment and Development

FDI (April 2019–Dec 2024): Rs 175 crore (US$23.21 million) (DPIIT, 2025)

Rs 175 crore (US$23.21 million) (DPIIT, 2025) Natural Resources: 25% of India’s oil reserves 12% of India’s petroleum production



4. Comparative Analysis with Top Indian States

4.1 Top 5 States by GDP (2023–24)

Maharashtra – Rs 42.67 lakh crore Tamil Nadu – Rs 31.55 lakh crore Uttar Pradesh – Rs 24.99 lakh crore Karnataka – Rs 28.09 lakh crore Gujarat – Rs 27.90 lakh crore

(StatisticsTimes.com, 2025)

4.2 Growth Rate Comparison

Tamil Nadu: 9.69%

9.69% Andhra Pradesh: 8.21%

8.21% Assam: 8.6% (2018–2022 average)

4.3 Per Capita GDP Comparison

Telangana: Rs 3.83 lakh

Rs 3.83 lakh Tamil Nadu: Rs 3.50 lakh

Rs 3.50 lakh Karnataka: Rs 3.31 lakh

Rs 3.31 lakh Assam: Rs 10,198 (StatisticsTimes.com, 2025)

Insight: Assam remains significantly behind top states in per capita income and productivity.

5. Comparison with Similar-Sized Economies

5.1 Global Peers

Bangladesh: $274 billion GDP; higher per capita income

$274 billion GDP; higher per capita income Sri Lanka: $88.9 billion GDP; historical advantage but facing a debt crisis

$88.9 billion GDP; historical advantage but facing a debt crisis Nepal: Smaller GDP; lower per capita income

5.2 Economic Size

Assam (FY26 Projection): $86.93 billion ? Comparable to Sri Lanka

? Far smaller than Bangladesh

6. Sectoral Analysis

6.1 Primary Sector

Agriculture remains vital but declining in GDP share

Tea and petroleum are major contributors

6.2 Secondary Sector

Manufacturing: Growing but limited

Oil refining: Strong presence

Food processing: Emerging sector

6.3 Tertiary Sector

Services: Increasing share

Tourism and IT: High potential

7. Timeline of Key Economic Indicators

Period Growth Rate Key Developments 1947–1980 Modest Agriculture and early industrialisation 1981–2000 3.3% Lagged behind national growth 2001–2017 Variable Gradual improvement, infrastructure initiatives 2018–2022 8.6% Pandemic-resilient growth 2023 19.10% Exceptional growth 2016–2026 12.51% CAGR Strong projected growth trajectory

8. Challenges and Opportunities

8.1 Challenges

Infrastructure gaps Geographic remoteness Low per capita income Over-reliance on traditional sectors

8.2 Opportunities

Natural resource endowment Strategic location under Act East Policy Growing digital economy Increased central government focus

9. Debt Analysis and Fiscal Management

9.1 Outstanding Debt

Total liabilities: Rs 1.15 trillion+

Rs 1.15 trillion+ Debt-to-GSDP (2024–25): 25.2% (up from 24.4% in 2023–24)

9.2 Debt Growth (2018–2023)

Growth: 107.34% (Rs 59,425 crore ? Rs 1,23,214 crore)

107.34% (Rs 59,425 crore ? Rs 1,23,214 crore) Debt servicing (2023–24): Rs 4,407 crore Rs 3,830 crore loan repayments Rs 4,193 crore interest payments (2018–19 levels)

Rs 4,407 crore

9.3 Fiscal Deficit and Repayment Strategy

2020–21 Fiscal Deficit: Rs 9,383 crore (2.3% of GSDP)

Rs 9,383 crore (2.3% of GSDP) 2021–22 Deficit Spike: 8.52% (due to pandemic)

8.52% (due to pandemic) FY24–25 Budget Plan: Rs 1,36,699 crore expenditure; Rs 22,249 crore net borrowings

9.4 Debt Management Challenges

Rapid accumulation High interest burden Reliance on borrowings Audit backlogs (2016–2023)

9.5 Opportunities for Improvement

Enhanced revenue collection Rationalized spending Asset monetization Leveraging central assistance

10. Policy Recommendations

10.1 Short-Term Measures

Expand infrastructure investment

Promote manufacturing and food processing

Launch targeted skill development initiatives

Tighten debt management protocols

10.2 Long-Term Strategy

Diversify beyond oil and tea

Strengthen cross-border trade

Build R&D and innovation hubs

Institutionalize fiscal discipline

10.3 Debt-Specific Policies

Set strict debt ceilings

Improve tax-to-GSDP ratio

Conduct regular expenditure reviews

Ensure transparency in debt audits

11. Conclusion

Assam’s post-independence economic journey reflects a complex mix of missed opportunities and untapped potential. The state’s historical underperformance (3.3% vs. 6% national growth during 1981–2000) has given way to a more optimistic outlook in recent years, with growth rates consistently exceeding 8%.

However, the rapid accumulation of debt—up by over 107% in five years—poses a serious fiscal sustainability challenge. The 2024–25 debt-to-GSDP ratio of 25.2%, though within limits, demands vigilant monitoring and management.

Key Findings:

Growth gap (1981–2000): 3.3% vs. 6% (national)

3.3% vs. 6% (national) Recent surge (2018–2022): 8.6% average growth

8.6% average growth 2023 growth: 19.10%

19.10% Debt increase (2018–2023): +107%

+107% Current liabilities: Rs 1.15 trillion

Rs 1.15 trillion Per capita GDP: ~40% below national average

~40% below national average Natural resource strength: 25% of India’s oil reserves

Sustainability Outlook:

Assam is at a turning point. With the right mix of strategic investments, sound fiscal management, and policy innovation, it can sustain high economic growth while gradually reducing its debt burden. Closing the gap with top-performing Indian states remains a long-term but achievable goal.