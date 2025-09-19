Imphal: The Anti-Drug Squad of Manipur Police arrested a woman for possessing heroin during a raid at Phougakchao Ikhai bazar in Bishnupur district on Thursday, officials reported on Friday.

Acting on specific inputs, the squad conducted a surprise operation in the market area under Phougakchao Ikhai police station limits and detained the suspect.

She was later identified as Farida Begum (36), a resident of Terakhongshangbi Gram Panchayat, Ward No. 1, Bishnupur district.

Police said the raid led to the recovery of 10 soap cases containing heroin weighing 153 grams and a mobile phone from her possession.

The authorities added that investigations are underway to trace the source and network behind the illegal consignment. The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023 for further legal action.