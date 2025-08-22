Digboi: In a significant development for Tinsukia district and the people of Assam, Digboi Police Station has been awarded the Best Police Station Certificate of Assam by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

According to an official notification (DGP-GEN011/2/2024-GEN-DGP-APHQ-Assam) issued by the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati, the recognition was formally announced as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Established in 1935 during the British era, Digboi Police Station has consistently demonstrated professionalism, dedication, and a commitment to public service, earning appreciation from both the state administration and the local community.

The certificate will be presented to Divya Jyoti Dutta, Officer-in-Charge of Digboi Police Station, by the Director General of Police, Assam, in a ceremonial function scheduled for August 26, 2025, at 11:00 AM in the Conference Hall of Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati.

The award recognizes the police station’s performance in maintaining law and order, promoting community policing, preventing crime, and delivering public services.

Commenting on the recognition, SP Tinsukia, IPS Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, stated that the award not only acknowledges the efforts of Digboi Police Station but also sets a benchmark for other police stations across the state to emulate.

“The Tinsukia district chapter of Assam Police remains committed to strengthening policing standards, enhancing transparency, and ensuring citizen-centric services in line with the vision of the Ministry of Home Affairs,” added the senior official.

“I sincerely dedicate this award to all previous officials of the unit, fellow staff members, and the civil society of Digboi, whose contributions made this recognition possible. I feel privileged to receive it on behalf of my entire team and the people of Digboi,” said Dutta.