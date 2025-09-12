Guwahati: Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan will take the oath of office administered by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, September 12, at 10 am, officials said.

The 68-year-old, a former Maharashtra Governor, won the vice-presidential election on Tuesday, defeating joint Opposition nominee and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes.

While the NDA had the assured support of 427 MPs, 11 YSRCP members voted for Radhakrishnan, exceeding expectations and prompting speculation of cross-voting from the Opposition, ANI reported.

Thirteen MPs abstained from voting, including seven from the BJD, four from the BRS, one from the SAD, and one Independent. The election followed the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21.

Following his election, Radhakrishnan resigned as Maharashtra Governor on Thursday. President Murmu has assigned Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat additional charge of Maharashtra until further notice.

Several political leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in, including Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

CP Radhakrishnan was born on May 4, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He began his political journey as an RSS Swayamsevak and joined the Tamil Nadu state executive committee of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974.

In 1996, he was appointed secretary of the BJP in Tamil Nadu and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore in 1998, winning re-election in 1999.