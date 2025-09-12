Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

The manifesto emphasizes a commitment to peace, progress, and prosperity in the region, outlining the party’s vision and development priorities for the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts.

The BJP leadership stated that the manifesto aims to address key issues affecting local communities and strengthen governance in the BTC region.

The release comes ahead of the highly anticipated elections, which are expected to see intense competition among regional and national parties.

