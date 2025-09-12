Guwahati: The Assam police administration in Dhubri has implemented a major reshuffle following the recent Golakganj incident, transferring and reassigning several officers to key positions across the district.

The move, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Leena Doley, is aimed at strengthening law and order and restoring public confidence.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Inspector Navajyoti Roy, formerly OC of Bilasipara police station, has been appointed Circle Inspector of Golakganj with additional charge as OC. Inspector Ratul Haloi, who previously held the Golakganj posting, has been transferred to Bilasipara as OC.

Other transfers include SI Jyoti Prasad Das, former OC of Tamarhat, now appointed OC of Gauripur, while SI Kapil Bora from Gauripur takes over as OC of Tamarhat. SI Uttam Ray, earlier OC of Balajan, has been posted as In-Charge of Halakura police station.

Debash Melsodha will head the Balajan outpost as In-Charge, and SI Nayanmoni Patowary, previously IC of Halakura outpost, has been shifted to Golakganj police station as an Attached Officer.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!