Imphal: The movement of commercial vehicles, particularly those transporting essential goods, on NH-102, which connects Imphal to Dimapur via Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, has come to a standstill since 7 a.m. on Friday.

This follows an indefinite economic blockade imposed by the Working Committee of Kuki Civil Society Organizations (WCKCSOs).

The blockade is a protest against the ongoing indefinite bandh enforced by the Foothill Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC), which has halted the movement of Kukis in Naga-inhabited foothills since July 18, 2025.

The WCKCSOs have expressed that the blockade is a direct response to the hardships caused by the FNCC’s actions, which have disrupted essential supplies and heightened tensions in an already volatile region.

The committee also accused “radicalized supremacists” of exploiting the ‘Foothills Naga’ issue to sow discord between the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities.

In its response, the FNCC clarified that the bandh in the Naga-inhabited foothills is not aimed at the Zomi or Hmar-Lushai (Mizo) communities, but is a “direct and unequivocal reaction” to what they claim are provocations from the Kuki CSOs under the banner of the WKZIC.

Amidst this conflict between the Kuki and Naga groups, the Manipur police have issued an appeal, urging the FNCC to lift the indefinite bandh.

They have called for an amicable resolution through dialogue and cooperation to ease the growing tensions in the region.

Compounding the situation, the movement of the Meitei community on Manipur’s National Highways has also been restricted by the Kukis since May 3, 2023, following the outbreak of ethnic violence between the two groups.

In response to the blockade, authorities have ensured the movement of 200 vehicles carrying essential supplies along NH-37 (Imphal-Silchar).

Strict security measures have been implemented at vulnerable locations, with a dedicated security convoy assigned to sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe passage of vehicles.

Additionally, the police have established a network of 112 Nakas (checkpoints) across various districts in both the hills and the valley.

However, despite the heightened security, no vehicles have been detained at these checkpoints.