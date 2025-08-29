Guwahati: India’s gross domestic product (GDP) had grown at a staggering 7.8 per cent in the first quarter that ended on June 30, 2025.

The revelation was made by latest official data which was unveiled on August 29.

The number has raced past all GDP expectations as most analysts had pegged the Q1 FY26 GDP growth at 6.5-7% as per News18.

The Indian economy had enhanced at 6.5% in the same quarter last year.

And it grew at 7.4% in the previous quarter (Q1 FY26).

“Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 7.8% in Q1 of FY 2025-26 over the growth rate of 6.5% during Q1 of FY 2024-25,” read a statement from the Union Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.

News 18 reports, “Real GDP, or GDP at constant prices, in Q1 of FY 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 47.89 lakh crore, against Rs 44.42 lakh crore in Q1 of FY 2024-25.”

Nominal GDP, which weighs in inflation, has had a growth of 8.8% in Q1 of FY 2025-26.