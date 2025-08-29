Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has proposed tapping water from Bangladesh’s Titas river to address the clean drinking water issues in Agartala.

The proposal was formally placed before the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission during a recent meeting in the state capital.

Saha said the Titas river, which flows close to Narasingarh on the outskirts of Agartala, could provide a permanent solution to the city’s water woes.

“If we are allowed to lift water from the Titas, the entire Agartala city can be supplied with clean drinking water. This will also reduce dependence on underground water sources, which are often heavy in iron content,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that if Dhaka responds positively, he will take up the matter with the central government to move the proposal forward.

“It is only a proposal at this stage, but if approved, it will bring immense relief to city residents,” he noted.

Saha was speaking at a programme for distributing occupancy certificates in newly built township projects, also highlighted steps to address environmental concerns across the border.

He announced plans for a sewage treatment plant along the Indo-Bangladesh border to stop untreated waste from Agartala flowing into Bangladesh through the Kalapani and Katakhal channels.

According to the Chief Minister, Bangladesh has raised concerns that sewage discharge from Agartala has led to health issues, including skin diseases, among residents on their side of the border.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that our actions do not cause suffering to others,” Saha said.