Guwahati: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to disaster preparedness and citizen safety, stating that disaster prevention remains one of the administration’s top priorities.

He made the remarks while addressing the observance of State Disaster Risk Reduction Day, which also marked the 14th anniversary of the devastating 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck Sikkim on September 18, 2011.

The quake caused significant loss of life and widespread damage to infrastructure and livelihoods.

Reflecting on past calamities, Tamang urged citizens and institutions to draw lessons from previous disasters and strengthen resilience across all levels of society.

“The Himalayan region’s fragile ecosystem makes us inherently vulnerable to both natural and human-induced hazards. This day reminds us of the urgent need to remain alert, prepared, and united,” he said in a public message.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Sikkim has faced several disasters in recent years, including earthquakes, landslides, flash floods, and glacial lake outburst floods, each testing the resolve and unity of its people.

Despite these challenges, he said, the people of Sikkim have consistently shown courage, solidarity, and resilience.

“Our citizens have always been the first responders, supporting each other, assisting affected families, and working hand in hand with the government to rebuild communities. I deeply appreciate this collective spirit, which forms the foundation of our strength,” he added.

Underscoring the importance of community-led initiatives, Tamang said this year’s theme, “Empowering Communities, Safeguarding Sikkim,” sends a powerful message: disaster preparedness must start at the grassroots.

To institutionalise disaster response and preparedness, the state government has decided to appoint 1,185 dedicated Disaster Management Officials across various districts.

Tamang called this a critical step toward building structured and responsive systems.

He also encouraged citizens to actively engage in mock drills, awareness campaigns, and training programmes.

“Preparedness must reach every home, every school, and every community. We must ensure that no one is left vulnerable when disaster strikes,” he stated.

Tamang concluded by urging collective responsibility in building a resilient Sikkim, stressing that safeguarding lives and livelihoods must be a shared goal between the government and the people.