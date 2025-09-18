Guwahati: The Mizoram government has requested the National Skill Development Corporation International (NSDCI) to establish a Japanese language training centre in Aizawl, aiming to support local youth interested in employment opportunities in Japan.

According to an official source, Mizoram Youth Commission chairman Malsawmzuala Ralte met with NSDCI CEO Alok Kumar and senior officials in New Delhi to discuss the proposal.

During the meeting, Ralte highlighted a growing interest among Mizo youth in pursuing caregiving and nursing jobs in Japan, roles that require proficiency in spoken Japanese.

Ralte explained that the state, in partnership with NSDCI, had previously sent candidates to Noida for Japanese language training.

However, the long distance from Mizoram created logistical and financial difficulties for the participants.

To overcome these barriers, Ralte urged the NSDCI leadership to open a training centre at the Mizoram Youth Commission office in Aizawl, making the programme more accessible to aspiring job seekers.

Responding positively, Alok Kumar welcomed the idea and assured that NSDCI would send a team to Mizoram soon to assess the requirements and plan the next steps, the official added.

Currently, over 100 youths from Mizoram are working in Japan, showcasing the state’s potential as a talent pool for international employment, particularly in the caregiving sector.

The proposed language centre will improve access to skill development and open more opportunities for Mizo youth to secure jobs abroad.