Imphal: National Highway 102B, which connects Churachandpur district headquarters in Manipur to Aizawl in Mizoram, has remained blocked for the past few days following landslides triggered by continuous heavy rainfall.

The landslides, reported at multiple locations, have severely disrupted traffic movement, particularly affecting Chiangpi and D. Khawzim villages. Vehicular movement has come to a complete halt along several stretches of the highway, commonly known as Guite Road. This route is considered a vital lifeline for the Kuki-Zo people living in Churachandpur district.

On Monday, a team led by Letzamang Haokip, MLA of 57-Henglep Assembly Constituency, along with senior district officials, visited the affected sites to review the situation.

The team included Churachandpur Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar S (IAS), Superintendent of Police Prakhar Pandey (IPS), ADC Seiminthang Lenthang, and SDO Henglep Th. Mangminthang Gangte.

The delegation travelled up to the 59-kilometre mark of NH-02 (Churachandpur–Tipaimukh road), inspecting landslide-hit areas between Chiangpi and D. Khawzim and assessing conditions on other inter-village roads under Henglep Sub-Division.

As part of the relief measures, over 200 bags of rice were distributed to villages cut off by the landslides. The effort was undertaken in coordination with the Henglep Sub-Division Chiefs’ Association.

The team interacted with village chiefs, residents, and personnel from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) and BIPL, who are engaged in debris clearance. Instructions were issued to ensure coordinated efforts for timely restoration of the route.

District authorities have stated that restoration work is underway and that efforts are being made to mobilise additional relief materials. Public safety and the early resumption of connectivity remain the administration’s priorities.