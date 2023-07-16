IMPHAL: A fierce gun battle was reported from Bishnupur-Churachandpur interdistrict border of Manipur on Sunday (July 16).

Following clashes in the area, a gun battle erupted.

According to sources, Tangbuh village that lies along the Bishnupur-Churachandpur interdistrict border of Manipur was also torched by miscreants.

The clash reportedly occurred near Tinkai Kholen near Bishnupur district of Manipur.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 150 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.