Guwahati: Massive protests erupted in Assam’s Dima Hasao district following the brutal gangrape and murder of a 48-year-old woman, whose body was found on August 14 near the forested area behind Lanku Sakpuru LP School.

The victim had sustained severe injuries to her head and body. In response to the outrage, police have arrested five individuals believed to be construction workers at L&T’s Lower Kapili Hydropower Project.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking to Northeast Now, Dima Hasao ASP (Crime) Faruque Ahmed said “We have arrested five accused, identified as Stephan Hanse (32) from Umrangso Lankur, Abdul Mannan (39) resident of Barpeta, Satya Acharya (45) from Hojai, Ayon Chowdhury (30) from Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh and Ravindra Singh Rana (37) is a citizen of Nepal. We have remanded all of them to judicial custody as our investigations continue”.

According to local reports, the victim had gone missing while returning from her tea stall, located near the construction site. Her body was found the following day in the nearby forest by the police via mobile tracking

The protests in Umrangso were intense; the aggrieved mob demanded that the accused be handed over to them and that the construction work at the Lower Kapili Hydropower Project be halted.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We are currently working to control the protestors” said ASP Ahmed to Northeast Now. ASP Ahmed also noted that the families of the accused are being counseled and are reportedly stable.

The case has sparked widespread anger and growing calls for swift justice from the community.