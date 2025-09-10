Guwahati: Around 27 BJP MLAs had a closed-door meeting at the saffron party’s state headquarters on Wednesday to take a view of the preparations before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Manipur.

The meeting took place in Manipur’s capital Imphal.

The meeting, lasted nearly an hour, and was attended by several senior legislators, including former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata.

According to a post on X by BJP Manipur, “State President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi presided over a joint organisational meeting of the party’s MP, MLAs, and state office bearers, in the presence of MP and NE States Prabhari Dr. Sambit Patra, and MP and State Prabhari Dr. Ajeet Gopchade.”

A party functionary told news agency PTI, “the gathering focused on key issues, including the party’s strategy in the state and other significant political developments. Preparations and implications of the Prime Minister’s expected visit were also discussed.”

In another parallel development, the Coordination Committee (CORCOM) a group of six banned militant organizations including the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) declared they would boycott PM Modi’s expected visit.

The BJP meeting comes amid heightened political activity in Manipur, as the state prepares for the PM’s visit, with security and organisational arrangements being closely coordinated by party leadership.