Imphal: The Coordination Committee (CorCom), an umbrella body of insurgent groups in Manipur, has announced a total shutdown on September 13 to “boycott” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.

The shutdown is set to remain in effect from 1:00 AM on September 13 until the Prime Minister departs.

Essential services such as emergency, medical, media, and religious functions have been exempted from the shutdown.

In a statement, CorCom media coordinator M Shak-Hen accused the Government of India of attempting to incite violence among the ethnic communities of Manipur, alleging a plan to transform the state into a region dominated by mainland Indian populations.

The group called on all ethnic communities in Manipur (Kangleipak) to remain vigilant against these perceived conspiracies and to promote peaceful coexistence and collective development.

CorCom further claimed that Manipur’s political status deteriorated following its annexation by India on October 15, 1949, reducing the sovereign state to a Chief Commissioner’s Province. The statement also accused the Indian government of orchestrating communal conflict in the state in 2023 through local authorities.

The Coordination Committee comprises six Valley-based militant outfits: the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) along with its Progressive faction (PREPAK-Pro), Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF, the political wing of the People’s Liberation Army), and the United National Liberation Front (UNLF).