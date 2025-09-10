Guwahati: Researchers have identified a new species of bent-toed gecko, Cyrtodactylus vanarakshaka, in the montane forests of Assam’s Dima Hasao District.

The discovery, published in the Journal of Asia-Pacific Biodiversity on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, underscores the ecological richness of Northeast India.

The gecko was identified through an integrative approach combining morphological and molecular analyses. Its name, derived from the Sanskrit words “vana” (forest) and “rakshaka” (protector), honors the Assam Forest Department’s tireless conservation efforts.

A new species of bent-toed gecko, Cyrtodactylus vanarakshaka, has been discovered… pic.twitter.com/pzDIQI7dhc — Chandra Mohan Patowary (@cmpatowary) September 10, 2025

The species epithet vanarakshaka also serves as a tribute to the frontline forest staff who have sacrificed their lives to protect Assam’s biodiversity.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary lauded the discovery, highlighting the state’s commitment to preserving its natural heritage.

The gecko, notable for its distinctive scale patterns and moderate size, emphasizes the ecological significance of Dima Hasao’s forests, a recognized biodiversity hotspot.

The research team, including Jayaditya Purkayastha and Hmar Tlawmte Lalremsanga, said the finding reinforces the urgent need for continued conservation measures.