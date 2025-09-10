Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Wednesday informed the Assembly that it is intensifying efforts to combat Japanese Encephalitis (JE) while also making significant progress on projects under the Smart City Mission.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh stated that the state reported 236 JE cases over the past two years — 89 cases in 2023-24 and 147 in 2024-25.

She emphasized that JE vaccination, included in the universal immunisation programme for children aged 9–11 months and 16–23 months, remains key to prevention.

“Vaccination coverage is crucial, and the government is working to dispel misconceptions,” Lyngdoh added. She highlighted that districts in the Garo Hills — including East, North, South, South West, and West Garo Hills — achieved coverage between 80 and 95 per cent, resulting in fewer cases compared to the Khasi and Jaintia Hills, where coverage ranges from 71 per cent in East Khasi Hills to 82 per cent in Ri-Bhoi.

On the Smart City Mission, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said overall physical progress stood at 77.81% as of July. He noted that the first phase focused largely on commercial complexes, but said additional key projects would be implemented in the second phase.

Responding to queries from VPP legislator Ardent Basaiawmoit, Dhar said open-air gyms are under construction at multiple locations in Shillong, including Governor’s House, Mawprem, and Laitumkhrah, at a project cost of Rs 5 crore.

Regarding the Polo commercial complex, recently inaugurated by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Dhar stated that it is in the process of being operationalized with 109 shops.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma raised concerns over the quality audits of the Polo complex and alleged “huge withdrawals of salary” by the Smart City project CEO. Dhar confirmed that audits have been conducted and requested time to respond to the salary-related queries.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma clarified that the government initially floated a tender for the entire Polo complex but received no bids. “We are now examining whether to allot stalls floor-wise or shop-wise and will finalize the process soon,” he said.

On the decision to outsource management instead of directly engaging unemployed youth, the CM stressed that the government followed due procedure to ensure maximum revenue, while multiple projects continue to address employment concerns.