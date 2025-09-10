Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of 350 vacant posts or career in Bank of Maharashtra in 2025.

Bank of Maharashtra is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers in 2025.

Name of posts :

  1. Deputy General Manager – Information Technology
  2. Assistant General Manager- Enterprise Architecture
  3. Chief Manager – Digital Banking
  4. Chief Manager – Data Protection
  5. Chief Manager – IT Infrastructure
  6. Chief Manager – Lead Business Analyst
  7. Chief Manager – Project/ Program Manager
  8. Senior Manager – Digital Banking
  9. Senior Manager – Data Analyst
  10. Senior Manager – SAS/ETL Developer
  11. Senior Manager – IT Security
  12. Senior Manager – Business Analyst
  13. Senior Manager – Java Developer
  14. Senior Manager – Digital Channel
  15. Manager – IT Infrastructure
  16. Manager – Database Administrator (MSSQL & Oracle)
  17. Manager – Mobile App Developer
  18. Manager – Unix Linux
  19. Manager – OpenShift Administrator
  20. Manager – API Management
  21. Manager – Digital Channel
  22. Manager – Data Scientist
  23. Manager – Data Engineer
  24. Manager – Full Stack Developer
  25. Deputy General Manager- Treasury
  26. Senior Manager – Forex Dealer
  27. Senior Manager – Domestic Dealer
  28. Manager – Forex
  29. Senior Manager – Legal
  30. Manager – Legal
  31. Chief Manager- Taxation & Balance sheet
  32. Senior Manager- Taxation & Balance sheet
  33. Deputy General Manager – Credit
  34. Assistant General Manager– Credit
  35. Chief Manager – Credit
  36. Senior Manager – Credit
  37. Senior Manager – Chartered Accountant
  38. Manager – Chartered Accountant
  39. Senior Manager – Risk
  40. Manager – Risk
  41. Assistant General Manager– Media & Public Relations

No. of posts :

  1. Deputy General Manager – Information Technology : 1
  2. Assistant General Manager- Enterprise Architecture : 1
  3. Chief Manager – Digital Banking : 1
  4. Chief Manager – Data Protection : 10
  5. Chief Manager – IT Infrastructure : 1
  6. Chief Manager – Lead Business Analyst : 1
  7. Chief Manager – Project/ Program Manager : 1
  8. Senior Manager – Digital Banking : 2
  9. Senior Manager – Data Analyst : 15
  10. Senior Manager – SAS/ETL Developer : 12
  11. Senior Manager – IT Security : 5
  12. Senior Manager – Business Analyst : 7
  13. Senior Manager – Java Developer : 2
  14. Senior Manager – Digital Channel : 10
  15. Manager – IT Infrastructure : 5
  16. Manager – Database Administrator (MSSQL & Oracle) : 2
  17. Manager – Mobile App Developer : 7
  18. Manager – Unix Linux : 2
  19. Manager – OpenShift Administrator : 2
  20. Manager – API Management : 3
  21. Manager – Digital Channel : 8
  22. Manager – Data Scientist : 4
  23. Manager – Data Engineer : 2
  24. Manager – Full Stack Developer : 2
  25. Deputy General Manager- Treasury : 1
  26. Senior Manager – Forex Dealer : 5
  27. Senior Manager – Domestic Dealer : 5
  28. Manager – Forex : 24
  29. Senior Manager – Legal : 10
  30. Manager – Legal : 10
  31. Chief Manager- Taxation & Balance sheet : 2
  32. Senior Manager- Taxation & Balance sheet : 4
  33. Deputy General Manager – Credit : 2
  34. Assistant General Manager– Credit : 5
  35. Chief Manager – Credit : 15
  36. Senior Manager – Credit : 100
  37. Senior Manager – Chartered Accountant : 10
  38. Manager – Chartered Accountant : 6
  39. Senior Manager – Risk : 20
  40. Manager – Risk : 20
  41. Assistant General Manager– Media & Public Relations : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per Bank of Maharashtra norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.bankofmaharashtra.in/candidate/apply?projectId=1461

Last date for submission of application is 30.09.2025.

Application Fees :

  • UR / EWS / OBC : Rs. 1180/-
  • SC / ST /PwBD : Rs. 118/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here