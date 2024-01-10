GUWAHATI: The Income Tax (IT) department, on Wednesday (January 10), conducted raids at multiple locations in Guwahati city of Assam.

According to reports, the IT department raids were conducted in Guwahati city of Assam to address potential tax evasion.

The raid were reportedly conducted at around 40 locations in Guwahati city of Assam.

Similar raids are also reportedly underway at several industries in Meghalaya as well.

The IT department reportedly raided three cement factories along Assam-Meghalaya border regions along with the house of the owner of a cement factory.

(More details awaited)