Guwahati: Adhering to the state government’s strict policy of abiding no to corruption, the detectives of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended one Sub Inspector (SI) in Assam’s Chirang district on Tuesday.

According to reports, a trap was laid and SI (UB) Chintu Das of Dhaligaon Town Outpost was caught red-handed when he was accepting Rs. 10,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant for releasing his vehicle.

The complainant had already got in touch with the sleuths because he was unwilling to pay the bribe.

The police officials then set the trap by setting up this plot when the SI was caught red-handed when he was accepting the amount.

The notes were earlier marked by the vigilance team which was given to the SI.