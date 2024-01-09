GUWAHATI: An animal trafficking bid has been foiled by officials of the government railway police (GRP) posted at the Guwahati railway station in Assam.

The GRP officials rescued as many as four Gecko lizards from two individuals at the Guwahati railway station in Assam on Tuesday (January 09).

The two persons, who were found trafficking the Gecko lizards, have been arrested.

GRP officials at the Guwahati railway station in Assam informed that the lizards were rescued during checking based on specific inputs.

During checking, two people were found in possession of four gecko lizards, the GRP officials said.

The two accused have been arrested on charges of smuggling the reptiles.

The officials further informed that the duo was traveling on Tejas Express.