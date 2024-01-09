Guwahati: Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria will inaugurate the Regional Conference on the theme “e-Governance” in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh will also address the inaugural session.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), in collaboration with the Government of Assam involving eight North Eastern states and four states of the Eastern region, is organising the two-day conference on January 9-10, 2024.

This is the 26th Regional Conference convened by DARPG during the period 2014-2024.

The two-day regional conference with a focus on e-Governance will showcase all award-winning nominations across India under the National e-Governance Awards Scheme, 2023.

Paban Kumar Borthakur, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam and V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG will also address the inaugural session.

During the session, a booklet on the Journey of 25 Regional Conferences and e-journal MGMG (July – Dec 2023 edition) on e-Governance Initiatives will be released.

A film on e-Governance Awarded Initiatives 2023 will be screened.

This Regional Conference at Guwahati will have seven sessions on different topics.

The first session on the “Unified Service Delivery Portal” of the Regional Conference, will be chaired by Puneet Yadav, Joint Secretary, DARPG, Government of India (GOI).

Surendra Nath Tripathi, DG, IIPA will deliver the keynote address on the activities of IIPA in North East region.

NBS Rajput, Joint Secretary, DARPG will chair the Session – II on the topic, “e-Governance Awarded Initiatives 2022”.

Session III will hold deliberations on the Best Practices of the Government of Assam.

The session will be chaired by Shantanu P. Gotmare, Commissioner & Secretary, AR & Training, Govt. of Assam.

On Day 2, Session – IV will hold deliberations on e-Governance Awarded initiatives 2022 – District-level initiatives in e-Governance.

The session will be chaired by NBS Rajput, Joint Secretary, DARPG, GOI.

During the event, representatives for the award-winning initiatives & best practices will provide a brief picture of their initiatives and a brief account of transformational changes brought under the select government schemes.

The main objective of the Conference is to bring national and state-level public administration organizations on the same platform to share experiences in innovations in public administration, transforming future public solutions for improving quality of life, good governance, e-governance, Digital Governance, etc.

The conference is a two-day event in which representatives/ DM/DC of States are invited to make presentations on PM Awarded initiatives/e-governance Awarded initiatives /select good governance practices of the States for wider dissemination and possible replication.