Guwahati: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has published a draft notification under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, proposing an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around the Deepar Beel Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Guwahati.

As per the notification, any person interested in submitting objections or suggestions on the draft proposal may do so within 60 days from the date of its publication in the gazette.

The draft reads, “The extent of the Eco-Sensitive Zone is 25.294 meters to 5 kilometers around the boundary of Deepar Beel Wildlife Sanctuary, encompassing an ESZ area of 38.84 square kilometers. The extent of the Eco-sensitive Zone in different directions is: North 0.86 kilometers, North-East 1.06 kilometers, East 1.08 kilometers, South-East 25.294 kilometers, South 5.00 kilometers, South-West 4.37 kilometers, West 0.75 kilometers, North-West 1.34 kilometers.”

According to the ministry, the ESZ is to protect the wetland and its wildlife from pollution and increasing development.

The ESZ would regulate activities like construction and tourism, and prohibit polluting industries and mining.

Deepar Beel is one of the largest freshwater lakes in Assam and the state’s only Ramsar site, besides being an Important Bird Area.

“Around 150 species of birds have been recorded in the Sanctuary, including two critically endangered, one endangered, five vulnerable, and four near-threatened species. Elephants regularly visit the wetland from the adjoining Rani and Garbhanga Reserved Forests, making the Beel an integral part of their habitat. Additionally, 12 species of reptiles, 50 species of fishes, 6 species of amphibians, and 155 species of aquatic macro-biota have been documented in the sanctuary,” the draft notification read.

The wetland has for decades been threatened by a railway track—set to be doubled and electrified—on its southern rim, a garbage dump, and encroachment from human habitation and commercial units.

The wetland expands up to 30 sq. km in summer and reduces to about 10 sq. km in the winter. The wildlife sanctuary measures 4.1 sq. km within this wetland.

Earlier, Gauhati High Court had directed the Assam government to issue a notification by January 18, 2024, designating an eco-sensitive zone around Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary.

In February, 2024, the state govt submitted before the high court that a draft notification declaring the Deepar Beel Wildlife Sanctuary as an eco-sensitive zone had been prepared and the same would be placed before the state cabinet for approval within a period of two weeks, and after the cabinet nod the same would be forwarded to the Centre for its approval.

In March, 2024, the state cabinet decided to denotify the Deepar Beel Wildlife Sanctuary, but the move was stayed by the high court.