Dimapur: Kohima police have busted an organised sex racket rescuing a minor girl.

Kohima police PRO, in a release, on Saturday said nine people involved in the racket have been arrested and the organised sex trafficking network dismantled. Among the arrested was the main accused, identified as Rakesh.

Further investigation is on to uncover the full extent of the network and identify all involved.

The release said an operation was launched based on a suo motu FIR registered by the Kohima women police station following an inquiry into the report of a missing girl.

During the operation, the police rescued the missing girl from a hotel in Kohima on August 30.

The victim revealed that she was coerced into prostitution and sexually exploited by multiple people.

Based on her disclosure, one of the primary accused, Neisedenuo, was apprehended, who admitted to working as a prostitute and a pimp. She disclosed that she operated under the main accused, Rakesh, and was instrumental in recruiting the minor victim.

Acting on credible intelligence and extensive surveillance, the Kohima police personnel from North PS and Women PS conducted raids, leading to the arrest of more suspects, who were central to the network.

The arrested accused includes both locals and non-locals, who are alleged to have been acting as organisers, pimps, and agents facilitating the illegal trade.

While the main accused, Rakesh, used to arrange clients, primarily from Guwahati and Shillong, Neisedenuo arranged the girls. Rakesh also admitted to personally exploiting the victims.

The investigation has ascertained that the accused Neisedenuo and Rakesh were coordinating a prostitution racket, trafficking and exploiting vulnerable girls from across multiple locations in Kohima, the release said.

The Kohima police appealed to the public to come forward with any relevant information that could assist in this investigation. It said the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.