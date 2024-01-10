SHILLONG: Meghalaya Congress has appealed to the banned militant outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to reconsider its decision to withdraw from the peace talks.

Meghalaya Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Vincent Pala urged HNLC to not to halt the peace-talks process.

Speaking to the media, Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent Pala said that the HNLC should exercise patience, as the decision they make carries significant implications.

These decisions affect the state’s economy, people’s lives, and numerous other aspects within the state, the Meghalaya Congress president said.

The Meghalaya unit of the Congress party has blamed the BJP for Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) withdrawing from peace talks.

Also read: Meghalaya Congress blames BJP for HNLC pulling out of peace talks

Meghalaya Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Vincent Pala expressed disappointment over HNLC pulling out of the peace negotiations.

He said the HNLC peace talks fell apart due to “lack of seriousness from the BJP governments both at the centre and in Meghalaya”.

“See, there are two things. If they surrender then there’s a different treatment but if they negotiate, come to the terms and conditions within the constitution, I think the government should not make any undue efforts rather than the government should be proactive to see that whatever the solution should come,” Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent Pala said.