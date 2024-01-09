SHILLONG: The Meghalaya unit of the Congress party has blamed the BJP for Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) withdrawing from peace talks.

Meghalaya Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Vincent Pala expressed disappointment over HNLC pulling out of the peace negotiations.

He said the HNLC peace talks fell apart due to “lack of seriousness from the BJP governments both at the centre and in Meghalaya”.

“See, there are two things. If they surrender then there’s a different treatment but if they negotiate, come to the terms and conditions within the constitution, I think the government should not make any undue efforts rather than the government should be proactive to see that whatever the solution should come,” Meghalaya Congress chief Vincent Pala said.

Also read: NPP committed to resume peace talks with HNLC: Meghalaya minister

Pala appealed for patience from both the government and the HNLC and urged a commitment to a peaceful resolution that considers the welfare of the people of Meghalaya.

“We are people who are very small we cannot afford to lose brothers and sisters because of guns we cannot afford to lose peace only because of ego. We cannot afford to lose peace,” the Meghalaya Congress chief added.