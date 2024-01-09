KOHIMA: Senior Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has urged the people of Nagaland to join the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will pass through the state.

“Brothers and sister from Nagaland, we urge on behalf of NSUI, we request all of you please join our Yatra – Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,” Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said.

He added: “It is an opportunity for all of you to raise your voice, because this Yatra is for justice, to ensure justice. Please join us.”

It may be mentioned here that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will be led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, will traverse across a distance of 257 kilometres in Nagaland in two days.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will touch five districts of Nagaland before entering Assam.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, or popularly known as Manipur to Mumbai march, will begin on January 14 in Imphal in the presence of several senior Congress leaders, including CMs and MPs from across the country.

The Congress party has termed Rahul Gandhi’s journey as a campaign against the economic, social and political deprivation of the ruling BJP.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cover a total distance of 6700 km in 67 days.