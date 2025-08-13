North Lakhimpur: Police have arrested three individuals, including a couple, for allegedly attempting to traffic a differently-abled woman from Assam’s Lakhimpur district to Punjab.

The woman, a resident of Deejo-Rampur under Silaneebari Police Outpost in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, was taken to Punjab by train by the trio.

They reportedly sold her to a trafficker in Punjab for Rs 50,000.

Following this, the family of the differently-abled woman lodged a complaint at Silaneebari Police Outpost a few days ago.

Realizing they might face legal consequences, the trio brought the woman back from Punjab and abandoned her at Pahumora Tiniali in Lakhimpur, where police later rescued her.

Silaneebari Police arrested Mafidul Islam, his wife, Sahara Begum, and Marzina Begum, the three alleged traffickers, on Tuesday.