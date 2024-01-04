NEW DELHI: The Manipur to Mumbai of the Congress party, which is set to begin on January 14, has been renamed as ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

Earlier it was called as ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ will begin at 12 pm from Imphal – the capital of violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur – on January 14.

‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ of the Congress will be led by former party president Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi will traverse through 6700 kilometres during his Manipur to Mumbai in a span of 66 days.

In Northeast, the march will go through the states of Manipur, Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

The yatra will cover a distance of 1000 kilometres in Uttar Pradesh, followed by 883 kilometres in Assam.

In Assam, Rahul Gandhi will cover the distance of 883 kilometres spanning across 17 districts of the state in eight days.