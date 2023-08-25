Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has assured security to the 10 Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs who have demanded a separate administration for the hill districts. He also said that there can be no division of the state.

The 10 MLAs submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 16, demanding a separate chief secretary and police chief for the hill districts. They have maintained that there is a threat to their lives from Meitei groups.

Singh, who is a Meitei, said that the violence that erupted on May 3 was pre-planned. He also said that the government is not against Kukis and that the recent face-off between Assam Rifles and the state police was a misunderstanding.

The Manipur chief minister said that the state government has come up with a plan to build houses for victims of the violence at the same place where they once stood before being destroyed. He said that the state government requires a budget of around Rs 150 crore to rebuild the houses.

Singh also said that he will be requesting the home minister for the fund. Currently, the state government is building 3000-4000 prefabricated homes and shifting the families there.

The prefabricated houses are being built in hill districts such as Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi as well as in valley areas such as Imphal.

The Manipur chief minister’s assurance to the Kuki MLAs is a positive step towards resolving the ongoing conflict in the state. However, it remains to be seen whether the government will be able to implement its plan to rebuild the houses of the victims and provide them with security.