Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that the ethnic violence-hit state is slowly returning to normalcy.

Chief Minister N Biren was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 132nd Patriot’s Day celebrations at the Hicham Yaichalpart in Imphal West district on Sunday.

“Manipur is limping back to normalcy,” the CM said in a terse statement.

He sought the cooperation of all sections of society for the preservation of the territorial integrity of the state at all costs.

“My government, with the support of the general masses, will maintain peace and prosperity, apart from keeping intact the territorial integrity of the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes at a critical juncture, as there have been no major incidents of ethnic violence reported in the past few days.

The statement of the chief minister came soon after the announcement of the Peace, Restoration, and Rehabilitation Committee of Manipur (PERERECOM).

The president of the committee, Jyotin Waikhom, said that the Meiteis, as the majority community, should show compassion and forgiveness even if the minority community wronged them.

The Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Kukis and Nagas constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Around 60,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed at sensitive and vulnerable areas in the hills and valley to control the violence and bring back normalcy in the state.