Guwahati: Two suspected linkmen of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) were apprehended in Sivasagar district on Sunday.

The linkmen were apprehended from Demow in Sivasagar district of Assam.

The accused were detained based on inputs that they were allegedly connected with the ULFA-I.

They were identified as Dibyajyoti Chetia and Raju Ahmed.

Some documentation and phones were seized from the two.

However, the police have not revealed how they were involved with the outfit.

It may be mentioned that the ULFA-I along with the NSCN had called for a boycott on the Independence Day celebrations.

There were earlier inputs present with the police that militant organisations might create disturbance during Independence Day celebrations, a source said.

Keeping the threat in mind, the police have increased vigil and have started to monitor all suspicious persons.