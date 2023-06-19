Guwahati: The Gaurisagar Police in Sivasagar, Assam has arrested the BJP worker who allegedly assaulted a couple for failing to attend a public rally of the party’s national president JP Nadda.

The accused identified as Angshuman Bora had thrashed Tamash Changmai and his wife in Gaurisagar as they did not attend the public rally.

He assaulted them on Sunday, June 18.

The couple sustained grievous injuries in the assault by the Assam BJP worker and was admitted to the Sivasagar civil hospital for treatment.

An FIR was filed by the victim couple against the Assam BJP worker for allegedly beating them.

“Angshuman thrashed my wife and me for not attending the rally of Nadda yesterday,” Changmai said while speaking to reporters on Monday.

He said: “Me and my wife are daily wage earners. If we go to attend the rally, who will put food on our tables.”

He alleged that his wife had reached home after work and was changing clothes when the accused Assam BJP worker barged into their house.

“He hit her, tore her clothes, beat her in the head and chest, then dragged her out of the house to the road,” the husband alleged.

As the accused was assaulting the woman, her husband arrived from work and tried to save her from the accused.

But he too was hit on the head and fell unconscious.

On hearing the commotion, the neighbours rushed to the aid of the victims. On seeing the gathering of the people, the accused allegedly fled from the area.

The accused is reportedly identified as a general secretary of the Gaurisagar youth wing of the BJP.

It may be mentioned, the Assam state committee of the BJP was left embarrassed after it failed to draw a crowd to the rally addressed by the party’s national president JP Nadda in Sivasagar on Sunday.

As part of the ‘Maha Jana Samparka Abhiyan’, BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday addressed a public meeting at Charing Jokaichuk in Sivasagar in Suvasagar district, but at the place, there were only a few hundred people in attendance.

The party arranged over ten thousand chairs at the meeting venue, but almost 75% of seats remained vacant, said a BJP worker requesting anonymity.

Despite the party workers’ best efforts, people did not turn up to the meeting at Charing, said locals.

According to locals, those who had turned up also left the rally midway. “As a result of which, BJP’s Assam unit president Bhabesh Kalita and national president JP Nadda had to address the programme before empty chairs,” said a local.