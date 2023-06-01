SILCHAR: A BJP leader in Hailakandi district of Assam has been arrested for alleged ‘extortion’ of money from local people on the pretext of providing them government jobs.

The Assam BJP leader to be arrested on Thursday (June 01) has been identified as Ansarul Hoque Choudhury.

Ansarul Hoque Choudhury is reportedly the executive member of Assam BJP Minority Morcha.

Assam BJP leader Ansarul Hoque Choudhury was arrested just a week after another party leader Moon Ingtipi was arrested on similar charges.

BJP leader Moon Ingtipi was arrested on May 25 on fraud charges in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Ingtipi was the secretary of BJP’s Kisan Morcha in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

Ingtipi allegedly extorted money from the victims by using the names of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang.