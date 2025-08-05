Dimapur: Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha MP, S. Supongmeren Jamir, raised the long-pending Dimapur-Tizit new railway line project during the ongoing Parliament session on Tuesday.

Raising the matter through a written submission under Rule 377, Jamir pointed out that the project was initiated by the Ministry of Railways (North East Region) in 2013–14, according to a Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee release.

The proposed railway line spans 257 kilometers and carries an estimated cost of Rs 4,270 crore.

Jamir noted that despite more than a decade having passed, the project’s financial progress remains at “zero.”

He urged the Railways Minister to take immediate action and ensure the early implementation of the project.

Meanwhile, the MP also participated in the protest led by the INDIA bloc in Delhi, opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, expressing solidarity with the people.