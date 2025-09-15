Agartala: As many as four Bills shall be placed in the forthcoming Tripura Assembly session slated to begin on September 19 next.

The two-day session shall end on September 23, Tripura Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath told media persons after the Business Advisory Committee meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul in the absence of Speaker BB Sen. Sen is admitted to a private superspecialty hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

“Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen is out of state for his health related complications. As per the rules of business, Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul has chaired the meeting. It has been decided that the forthcoming session shall be wrapped up within two days. The session shall begin on September 19 (Friday). As per the procedure the next working day falls on September 22 but proceedings of that day are postponed to September 23. The decision has been taken in the light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on September 22,” the Minister said.

The Minister also clarified that the session has been limited to two days in view of the Durga Puja celebrations. “Durga Puja festivities are also supposed to start very soon which is why the length of the session has been cut short. Members present from all political parties are of the opinion that in the coming session the duration shall be adjusted,” he added.

According to Nath, as many as four Bills and three private member resolutions shall be placed during the session. “A total of four Bills which comprises Tripura GST amendment Bill, Tripura Jana Biswas Amendment Bill, The Factories Amendment Bill, Tripura Shops and Establishment Seventh Amendment Bill shall be placed during the session on the first day. Three private member resolutions shall be moved by BJP MLA Dipak Majumder, BJP MLA Rampada Jamatia, a CPIM legislator,” he added.