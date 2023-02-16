AGARTALA: Polling for the 60-member Tripura legislative assembly is underway in all the assembly constituencies of the state.

Polling began at 7 in the morning on Thursday (February 16).

Casting of votes will culminate at 4pm.

The Tripura state election commission stated that it is fully prepared to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections.

There are a total of 3337 polling stations across Tripura, out of which 1100 have been identified as sensitive and 28 as critical.

Over 25,000 central armed forces personnel have been deployed across Tripura to ensure a violence-free and fair election.

Moreover, as many as 31,000 personnel of Tripura police are also in deployment to ensure law and order during polling hours.

Altogether 28.13 lakh voters, including 13.53 lakh women, will decide the fate of 259 aspirants of whom 20 are women in Tripura.

The BJP is contesting in 55 seats while its ally IPFT has fielded candidates in six constituencies in Tripura.

The CPI-M is contesting in 47 seats while its alliance partner Congress is fighting in 13 constituencies.

On the other hand, the TIPRA has fielded candidates in 42 seats.

Meanwhile, TMC has fielded nominees in 28 constituencies while there are 58 independent candidates.

The ruling BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates with 12.