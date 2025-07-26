Guwahati: On the 25th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War, a solemn ceremony was held at the State War Memorial in Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri to honour the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.

The event was organized by the Assam Directorate of Sainik Welfare and was attended by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya as the Chief Guest.

He was welcomed with full ceremonial honours, including a bugle salute, a general salute by NCC cadets, and the National Anthem. A wreath was laid at the Amar Jawan memorial to pay tribute to the fallen heroes.

Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed across India to remember the efforts of the Indian Armed Forces in recapturing the high-altitude posts along the Line of Control during Operation Vijay. This victory remains a proud moment in India’s military history.

On behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a wreath was laid by Brigadier Polash Choudhury, Sena Medal (Retd), Director of Sainik Welfare and a veteran of the Kargil War. His presence added personal meaning to the occasion.

Senior officials from the Army, Navy, and Air Force also paid floral tributes. Retired officers, including Brigadier Ranjit Borthakur, SM (Retd), Commodore K. C. Choudhury, VSM (Retd), and Group Captain Debananda Gohain (Retd), laid wreaths on behalf of their services.

Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris, Veer Matas, and families of Kargil martyrs attended the event, highlighting the personal sacrifices made by many for the nation’s safety. Colonel Dilip Kumar Borah (Retd), who led the 18 Grenadiers in the Kargil War, shared stories from the battlefield, inspiring pride and reflection.

A special ceremony was also held to honour Veer Naris and Veer Matas, recognising their strength and sacrifice as part of the nation’s victory.

Veteran generals Lt Gen R. P. Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd) and Lt Gen P. K. Bharali, VSM (Retd) delivered heartfelt speeches, remembering the courage and brotherhood of soldiers during the war.

In his speech, Governor Acharya praised the bravery of the armed forces and urged the youth to draw inspiration from the heroes of Kargil. “Their sacrifices must never be forgotten,” he said.

The ceremony also included patriotic performances by NCC cadets and students of Army School Narengi. A short skit and musical tributes moved the audience and filled the atmosphere with a sense of national pride.

As the silver jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas came to an end, Assam sent a clear message: the courage of India’s soldiers will always be remembered, and their legacy will live on in every Indian heart.