Aizawl: In a major drive, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday busted a massive drug racket leading to the arrest of eight people.

Huge quantities of methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth over Rs. 75 crore were also seized in the joint operation launched by BSF, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department, BSF said in a statement on Friday.

The special operation was planned and launched on Thursday based on specific intelligence developed by the BSF, it said.

The joint team intercepted four suspected vehicles on the Aizawl–Champhai highway (NH-6), between Keifang and Seling villages, approximately 60 km from Aizawl.

During the search, three plastic bags containing fifty packets filled with about 50 kg (5 lakh tablets) of methamphetamine (Yaba) were recovered.

In addition, three soap cases containing 36 grams of heroin were also recovered, the statement said.

The combined value of the seized narcotics is estimated at over Rs.75 crore in the illicit market, it said.

Eight people have been arrested and four vehicles used for transporting the contrabands were seized during the special joint operation, it said.

This major success highlights the synergy and seamless coordination between the BSF, NCB and the Excise and Narcotics department.

The BSF, in close collaboration with sister agencies, reiterates its unwavering commitment under the War On Drugs and assures that such coordinated actions will continue with greater intensity to deliver decisive blows against organized drug trafficking syndicates operating in the region, the statement added.

Illegal drug trade is a menace in Mizoram but with the authorities upping the ante, more such traffickers will be nipped in the bud.