Chennai: The Assam Spiritual Society, Chennai, is bringing the vibrant traditions of Assam to the heart of Tamil Nadu with a grand Durga Puja celebration from September 28 to October 2, 2025.

The five-day festival will be held at Odisha Bhawan, located in Pallikaranai, and promises to be a spectacular display of devotion and culture.

The event, which is open to all, will feature daily rituals and ceremonies honoring Maa Durga.

Organizers hope to create a warm, inclusive atmosphere that blends the rich cultural heritage of Assam with Chennai’s diverse community spirit.

Community and Culture at the Core

Beyond the religious ceremonies, the celebration will include a variety of cultural events and competitions. On the evenings of Maha Saptami (September 29) and Maha Ashtami (September 30), a series of programs will showcase local talent through songs, dances, and bhajans.

A special cultural function is also planned for the evening of Maha Navami, on October 1. The society is encouraging everyone to participate and share their artistic talents.

In a nod to the literary and artistic traditions of the community, the Assam Spiritual Society will also publish its annual souvenir, Aparajita. The publication will feature articles, poems, plays, and paintings related to the significance of Durga Puja.

The society has invited contributions from the community in Assamese, English, or Hindi, with a submission deadline of August 30, 2025. Businesses and individuals can also place advertisements in the souvenir.

The Assam Spiritual Society, Chennai, extends a heartfelt invitation to all devotees and well-wishers to join the festivities, seek the blessings of Maa Durga, and experience the joyous celebration.