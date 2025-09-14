Imphal: In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President has appointed Justice M. Sundar, Judge of the Madras High Court, as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office.

This appointment follows the superannuation of Justice Kempaiah.

The Central Government approved the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation dated September 11, which endorsed Justice M. Sundar for the post, officials reported on Sunday.

Justice Sundar will assume charge of the office after September 14, 2025, following the retirement of the current Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, Justice Kempaiah Somashekar.

Currently, Justice Sundar serves as the second senior-most judge of the Madras High Court.

Born on July 19, 1966, in Chennai, Justice Sundar graduated in law from Madras Law College, where he was part of the institution’s first five-year integrated law course.

He enrolled as an advocate in 1989 and practiced primarily before the Madras High Court, handling a wide range of civil matters.

In October 2016, the authorities elevated him to a permanent judge of the Madras High Court. Over the years, he has authored several significant judgments.

With this appointment, Justice Sundar will join a long line of judges from the Madras High Court who have gone on to head the Manipur High Court, including Justices Ramalingam Sudhakar, M.V. Muralidharan, and D. Krishna Kumar.

Notably, during its meeting held on May 15, 2025, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the appointment of Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, Judge of the Karnataka High Court, as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, following the retirement of Justice D. Krishnakumar on May 21, 2025.